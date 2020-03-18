STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP not to hold protest for one month in view of coronavirus outbreak: Party chief JP Nadda

He said four to five office bearers of the party will submit memorandums to authorities concerned whenever necessary to avoid of 'conglomeration of people'.

Published: 18th March 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national president J P Nadda speaks during intellectual meet in Bengaluru

BJP national president J P Nadda speaks during intellectual meet in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T,EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP has decided not to hold any protest or demonstration for a month in view of the coronavirus outbreak, party president J P Nadda said on Wednesday.

The BJP president's statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a parliamentary party meeting of the BJP asked MPs to spread awareness among the people in small groups about coronavirus and suggested that they should refrain from launching any mass agitation till April 15.

"PM, yesterday in the Parliamentary party meeting, had desired that because of coronavirus we should avoid any type of agitation, dharna, demonstration.

"Keeping that in view, the BJP has decided that for the next one month the party won't participate in any agitation, demonstration," Nadda said.

He said four to five office bearers of the party will submit memorandums to authorities concerned whenever necessary to avoid of "conglomeration of people".

All state units have been told about the decision and a circular has also been issued, Nadda said.

"All party units have been asked to spread awareness about coronavirus and they must discuss the dos and dont's in small groups.

While on one hand we have to see to its that we keep ourselves clean, we also need to make sure that we do not panic.

"As the prime minister said while addressing the SAARC nations, that while we dont panic, we have to ensure that the coronavirus does not take on pandemic proportions," the BJP president said.

Prime Minister Modi had asked BJP MPs on Tuesday to spread awareness about coronavirus and made it clear that the ongoing Parliament's Budget Session will not be curtailed as lawmakers should be seen to be doing their work at a time when a health concern stares at the masses.

In his address at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi heaped praise on doctors and other medical staff besides airline crews and others involved in tackling the coronavirus crisis, saying they have worked positively and tirelessly.

Modi also lauded the media for spreading awareness on the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
J P Nadda Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak BJP
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp