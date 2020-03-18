‘Complaints of poor facilities at quarantine centres rare’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As Opposition leaders raised the issue of unhygienic conditions at quarantine facilities in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Harsh Vardhan said such complaints were ‘exceptions’ and not the rule. However, the issue had been taken up with respective state governments, he added.

The minister urged the MPs to visit quarantine facilities and suggest ways to improve the facilities. “We request members to help us by visiting such quarantine facilities in states and give us real-time feedback to help us improve such facilities,” he said.

“I can agree with you that the facilities may not be good. It is quite possible that at some places bathrooms may not be five-star type. We are conveying in the strongest possible manner on such complaints. These are rare complaints.”

Vardhan said a total of 54,000 people are under community surveillance across the country and health staff are helping in keeping in touch with them while under quarantine. “As one metre social distancing is required to be taken while dealing with those affected with the virus, I laud doctors and paramedics, be it in villages or cities or in private or government in controlling coronavirus at all levels,” he said.

