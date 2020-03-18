STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress' Oscar Fernandes shares story of 'gaumutra' curing cancer in Rajya Sabha

Sharing an anecdote, Fernandes said that once during a visit to an ashram near Meerut he had met a person who claimed to have cured his cancer by drinking 'gaumutra'.

Published: 18th March 2020 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

cows

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes on Wednesday extolled the virtues of 'gaumutra' and shared an anecdote about a man claiming to have cured his cancer by drinking cow urine to drive his point home.

Participating in a debate in Rajya Sabha on two bills for setting up national commissions for homoeopathy and Indian systems of medicine, the former Union minister said, "My extreme friend Jairam Ramesh pulls my leg, when I talk of 'gaumutra'."

Sharing an anecdote, Fernandes said that once during a visit to an ashram near Meerut he had met a person who claimed to have cured his cancer by drinking 'gaumutra'.

Many BJP leaders have earlier spoken about the healing power of 'gaumutra'.

The Congress has reacted sharply to such remarks.

He also praised the virtues of the Indian systems of medicine.

He said when he had severe pain in knee joint and doctors had suggested for replacement surgery.

However, he refused and started doing 'Vajrasana'.

ALSO READ | BJP activist arrested in Kolkata for hosting cow urine consumption event to fight COVID-19

"I started Vajrasana, practising yoga, and today I am able to do wrestling without any difficulty," the septuagenarian leader said.

"When (former) Prime Minister (Atal Bihari) Vajypee ji had a knee surgery, I thought if I had known him earlier, I would have definitely gone to him and ask him to follow 'Vajrasan' and it could have been cured," he said.

He also claimed to have met a person in US aged around 104 years and moving swiftly as a young man.

"Yoga is our wealth. If you practise yoga, may be our budget cost of health can be reduced by 50 per cent. It's way of life," he said.

"Our own Indian systems of medicine will provide a lot of reliefs even before going to a doctor," he said.

Though Fernandes supported the bills but raised objection over the exclusion of yoga and naturopathy.

"I would urge the minister either to amend the bill or bring an assurance that it will bring a separate legislation to cover yoga and naturopathy," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Oscar Fernandes gaumutra Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp