STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: No case in Kashmir valley so far, 81 passengers of Air India flight quarantined

An officer said all passengers arriving from Leh at Srinagar airport will have to undergo mandatory quarantine.

Published: 18th March 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

A closure notice is put up on the main gate of a restaurant in wake of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in Srinagar Wednesday March 18 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Health officials in Kashmir on Wednesday said there was no positive case of novel coronavirus detected in the valley so far, urging the public not to panic but exercise caution to prevent spread of the disease that has been declared a global pandemic.

"We have tested 41 samples here and 40 of them have come out as negative. There has been no positive case reported from the valley till date," Director, SKIMS Hospital Soura, A G Ahangar told reporters.

The result of one suspect is awaited, he added.

There was no need to panic or be scared about the novel coronavirus but people should follow the advisories issued by the authorities from time to time, he pointed out.

"Let us be safe, let us be wise and let us ensure that we help others to live as we live," he said.

Eighty-one passengers of an Air India Leh-Srinagar flight were quarantined on their arrival here on Wednesday, officials said.

The flight was then diverted back to Leh where it dropped the remaining 25 passengers, they said.

"A Srinagar-bound Air India flight was returned this morning. Eighty-one passengers have been quarantined in Srinagar, while 25 were de-boarded in Leh," Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said.

The officer said all passengers arriving from Leh at Srinagar airport will have to undergo mandatory quarantine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Air India
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp