STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus outbreak: Third fatality, further clampdown

Flights to be sent to Kuala Lampur to evacuate 300 stranded Indians; Trump proposes $850 billion stimulus package

Published: 18th March 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday ramped up its response after a third coronavirus fatality was reported in Mumbai, with a 63-year-old who had been to Dubai recently passing away. His wife, too, had tested positive but is stable. The man first went to a private hospital but did not disclose his travel history. He was subsequently referred to Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital, where he died.

A day after banning entry of passengers from the EU, Turkey and the UK, the Centre on Tuesday added Afghanistan, the Philippines and Malaysia to that list. But with reports emerging of at least 300 Indians being stranded at Kuala Lumpur airport, India approved AirAsia flights from the Malaysian capital to Delhi and Vizag.  In another initiative, the Centre deputed 30 officers in the rank of joint secretary and above to help states deal with the situation. Also, the aviation regulator asked all airlines to disinfect their planes every 24 hours.

Amid lockdowns at various levels across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was emphatic that the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament will not be curtailed. Parliamentarians should be seen working at a time when India is grappling with the pandemic, he told BJP MPs. Maharashtra stayed on top of the infection list in the country with 36 Indians and three foreign nationals testing positive for the virus. An apparently upset Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that he would be forced to stop bus and train services across Mumbai if people failed to avoid unnecessary travel. 

The overall official count of positive cases reached 137, including Kerala 26, Delhi 8, J&K 3, Ladakh 6 and UP 15. In Karnataka, a medical practitioner who who had attended to the 76-year-old Kalaburagi man who was India’s first Covid-19 fatality, tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump proposed a whopping $850 billion emergency economic rescue package for businesses and taxpayers. And Modi called up Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the G20’s Chair, briefed him on the SAARC meet on Covid-19 and discussed replicating it at G20 level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus outbreak COVID 19
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp