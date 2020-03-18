STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus scare: Uttar Pradesh man booked for black marketing, selling sub-standard masks

The FIR was registered against Vivek Kumar on Tuesday after a district administration team found him selling sub-standard masks and also black marketing them.

Published: 18th March 2020 11:38 AM

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By PTI

SAMBHAL: Amid increase in the demand of masks due to coronavirus outbreak, a man has been booked for allegedly black marketing and selling sub-standard masks, the Uttar Pradesh police said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered against Vivek Kumar on Tuesday after a district administration team found him selling sub-standard masks and also black marketing them, in Babrala locality of Gunnaur area here, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said.

Police have recovered 500 masks made of cloth from him, he said.

Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 16 cases, including one foreigner as the number of cases across the country, rose to 147 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Uttar Pradesh coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Comments

