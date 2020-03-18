COVID-19: No positive case in Goa,  health minister retracts earlier statement

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday said a Norway national in the state has tested positive for novel coronavirus but shortly afterwards retracted the remarks.

Rane said the earlier information was based on a 'hoax call' to the concerned nodal officer.

The man had travelled to Delhi, Agra, Assam and Meghalaya after leaving Norway on February 6, he said.

"The man came to Goa on February 20. He was having fever since March 10 and was isolated as a suspect in hospital in Panaji," the minister had told PTI earlier on Wednesday.