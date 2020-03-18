STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi doctor using anti-HIV drug combo for high-risk COVID-19 patients

In Jaipur, a 69--year old Italian and wife, who received a course of anti-retroviral drugs for 14 days apart from drugs used in malaria and influenza are said to be stable now.
 

Published: 18th March 2020 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

India’s total number of cases has crossed the 140-mark after fresh cases were reported from several states. (Photo | Karthik Alagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the number of coronavirus patients in India is surging, those developing serious complications are being given a combination of anti-HIV and anti-malaria medicines along with Tamiflu — an antiviral drug used in the treatment, However, most patients are being treated with antipyretics, this newspaper has learned.

So far, at least 6 patients from in Jaipur, Gurugram and Delhi who had developed severe pneumonia and other complications are being given the repurposed drugs. But least two of them are still not out of danger, sources said.

A doctor who is treating some of these patients in Delhi said with the requests for anonymity that the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation had approved Lopinavir and Ritonavir — a fixed-dose combination used in HIV patients for coronavirus cases. The clinicians are also resorting to several other drugs that have shown some degree of efficacy against the efficacy elsewhere.  

“Many doctors who are treating these patients wait for signs of deterioration in patients and then treat them with multiple drugs hoping that at least one will work,” said a senior doctor in the capital.

In Jaipur’s SMS medical college, a 69--year old Italian and his wife, who were the first ones to receive a course of anti-retroviral drugs for 14 days apart from drugs used in malaria and influenza are said to be stable now.

In Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital where 14 Italians are under treatment for infection, a 77-year old woman however is still said to be critical despite a long course of these drugs and is on ventilator support.

Dr Dhruva Chaudhry, president of the Indian Society for Critically Care Medicine who is working with the government on treatment guidelines for clinicians said that as coronavirus is closely linked to SARS-CoV-2 virus — the anti-retroviral drugs for the SARS are showing some efficacy against the infection.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), while most people with coronavirus develop mild or uncomplicated illness, approximately 14% of them develop the disease requiring hospitalization and oxygen support and 5% require admission to an intensive care unit.

In severe cases, the virus can be complicated by acute respiratory disease syndrome, sepsis and septic shock, multiorgan failure, including acute kidney injury and cardiac injury. Geriatric and co-morbid diseases have also been reported as risk factors for death.

“It is the latter category of people that we are worried about because mild cases can just be monitored and treated with Paracetamol,” said Dr Chaudhry.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in its guidelines on clinical management of coronavirus, recommended anti-retroviral drug therapy for patients with organ dysfunction. 

But won't that be too late? “Nobody knows the answer to that question, but the anti-HIV drugs which have side effects such as severe allergy and liver dysfunction cannot be used indiscriminately,” said a doctor, adding, with little chance of a vaccine being available before at least one year, a more targeted drug is the only hope.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 anti-HIV drugs Paracetamol
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp