Devotees banned from taking part in Varanasi's famous Ganga Arti

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While all the major religious congregations being cancelled due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, the Varanasi district administration has also decided to ban the entry of devotees in famous Ganga Arti.

The Aarti has also been downgraded where instead of seven, only one person would perform it. On the other, Allahabad High Court has also announced to keep the court closed for three days owing to the scare. So far, 17 coronavirus positive cases have come to fore in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, a person suspected to have coronavirus escaped from quarantine in Mirzapur, 40 km from Varanasi, but was later caught by authorities from his own house.

He was admitted back to the isolation ward of the hospital where he had been previously quarantined.

The man, with recent travel history to Nepal, reported sore throat and fever. He was admitted to the isolation ward of the district hospital on Monday. His samples were sent for testing. Two more suspected cases have been put in isolation in the same ward. While one has recently travelled to Japan, the other to Dubai.

At around 8 pm on Monday evening, the man broke through the duct of his ward in the hospital and ran away. The district administration was soon alerted after which police began looking for the man. Later during the night, he was found in his own home.

