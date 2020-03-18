STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s fun and games for MP Congress rebels in Bengaluru

An aide of the local BJP MLA, who is delivering home-cooked delicacies for the MP lawmakers, was seen driving out of the resort later in the evening.

The 19 Madhya Pradesh rebel Congress MLAs pose with their resignation letters in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The Madhya Pradesh rebel Congress MLAs pose with their resignation letters in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While leaders of the Congress and the BJP in Madhya Pradesh are fighting tooth and nail to assert their positions vis-a-vis the future of the government, away from all the political crisis, the 22 rebel Congress MLAs are chilling out. From luxury rooms to relax, swimming pools to splash in, large open spaces to play a game of cricket, cars at their disposal to take them sightseeing and shopping and more importantly, home-cooked food on their table — they are having it all.

On the day the Supreme Court issued notices to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on BJP’s petition seeking a floor test immediately, the rebel MLAs held a press conference for the first time to declare their support to Jyotiraditya Scindia. Even as they were talking to the media at the resort, their lunch was being prepared at a BJP Karnataka MLA’s residence nearby.

An aide of the local BJP MLA, who is delivering home-cooked delicacies for the MP lawmakers, was seen driving out of the resort later in the evening. The outer wall of the resort’s compound isn’t painted yet and small construction-related activities are underway but that didn’t deter the MP MLAs from being shifted there three days ago. The MLAs apparently complained about the food at the resort’s restaurant, following which the local BJP MLA took it upon himself to play host. The change came a day after the MLAs are said to have met BJP president JP Nadda at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday.

After talking to the media on Tuesday, the MLAs released another video of a few of them playing a game of cricket. While their movements have been largely restricted to the resort, some of them, in smaller groups, are believed to have stepped out to shop and roam around in Bengaluru.

In the Supreme Court, a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said that in view of the urgency of the case, the Kamal Nath government should reply to the notice by 10.30 am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, another 16 rebel MLAs also approached the court for getting their resignations accepted and told the bench that they are in no way under any pressure, as claimed by the Kamal Nath government.
Meanwhile, the MP Congress unit too moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking direction to the Centre and the BJP-led Karnataka government to grant it access to communicate with its rebel MLAs.
The state Congress unit, in its plea, urged the apex court to declare as illegal the action of the Centre, the Karnataka government and the BJP’s state unit in “confining” its MLAs in Bangaluru. It also sought a direction for allowing its rebel MLAs to participate in ongoing budget session.
(With Express inputs from New Delhi)

Cong line of attack
Trust vote can’t be held in the absence of MLAs representing 22 constituencies; Governor has pre-determined the Kamal Nath government has lost majority in the House

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp