It’s time women get their due: Former navy officers

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former naval officers believe it is time the women are given their due as they have proved their mettle ever since their induction into the service 28 years ago. The branches to open permanent commission are Logistics, Education, Naval Constructor, and Air Traffic Controller. “It is a natural progression and will be good for the service,” Commodore Anil Jai Singh (retd.) said. Interestingly, onboard warship postings still remain elusive for women officers.

It was in 1992 that the Navy started inducting women officers. Subsequently, education and training, meteorology, legal, logistics and ATC branches were opened. With time, women have also been inducted into naval construction, and posts such as observers and pilots.

In Navy, tenure at sea with every rank is a must to pick a command. The policy letters stipulate that women officers of all branches/cadres could be directed to serve on board ships, both during training and subsequent employment, in accordance with the exigencies of service. Vice-Admiral Shekhar Sinha (retd.) foresees women serving onboard in future with certain changes. “Once women enter as permanent commission officers, there will be shift in the service environment and will also lead to changes in the posting conditions.”