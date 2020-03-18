Jammu and Kashmir gets Rs 1 lakh crore budget for 2020-21

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday, presented budget of Rs1 lakh crore for the newly-created Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2020-21, apart from a separate expenditure plan of Rs55,317.81 crore for the last five months of the current fiscal. “This is the highest ever budget envisaged for J&K. Total budget for the fiscal is Rs 1,01,428 crore, of which developmental expenditure is of Rs38,764 crore, an increase of 27 per cent,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The capital expenditure is pegged at Rs23,910.95 crore and revenue expenditure at Rs31,406.86 crore. Tourism infrastructure worth Rs1,000 crore shall also be taken up under the Prime Minister’s Development Programme, adding that for rural development Rs5,284 crore has been allocated for 2020-21. Rs2,392 crore is allocation for school and higher education sector and Rs2000 crore allocated for filling up of 50,000 vacant posts. Allocation of Rs1,268 crore has been made for health and medical education.For Ladakh, the total budget has been pegged at Rs5,754 crore, of which capital expenditure would be Rs4,618.35 crore and revenue expenditure would be Rs1,135.65 crore. The proposals and demand for grants are likely to come up for vote on Wednesday in LS.

Pole is new Kashmir DC

The Jammu and Kashmir government appointed Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, 2004-batch IAS officer (JK cadre) as new Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, replacing Baseer Ahmed Khan. Khan, has been appointed as advisor to the Lieutenant Governor.

High speed net ban to continue

Ignoring demands from all corners to restore 4G internet speed to facilitate communication between doctors and student-teachers in view of Covid-19 scare, the Jammu and Kashmir government decided against it extended 2G mobile services.