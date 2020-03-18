STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir gets Rs 1 lakh crore budget for 2020-21

The capital expenditure is pegged at Rs23,910.95 crore and revenue expenditure at Rs31,406.86 crore.

Published: 18th March 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday, presented budget of Rs1 lakh crore for the newly-created Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2020-21, apart from  a separate expenditure plan of Rs55,317.81 crore for the last five months of the current fiscal. “This is the highest ever budget envisaged for J&K. Total budget for the fiscal is Rs 1,01,428 crore, of which developmental expenditure is of Rs38,764 crore, an increase of 27 per cent,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The capital expenditure is pegged at Rs23,910.95 crore and revenue expenditure at Rs31,406.86 crore. Tourism infrastructure worth Rs1,000 crore shall also be taken up under the Prime Minister’s Development Programme, adding that for rural development Rs5,284 crore has been allocated for 2020-21. Rs2,392 crore is allocation for school and higher education sector and Rs2000 crore allocated for filling up of 50,000 vacant posts. Allocation of Rs1,268 crore has been made for health and medical education.For Ladakh, the total budget has been pegged at Rs5,754 crore, of which capital expenditure would be Rs4,618.35 crore and revenue expenditure would be Rs1,135.65 crore. The proposals and demand for grants are likely to come up for vote on Wednesday in LS.

Pole is new Kashmir DC
The Jammu and Kashmir government appointed Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, 2004-batch IAS officer (JK cadre) as new Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, replacing Baseer Ahmed Khan. Khan, has been appointed as advisor to the Lieutenant Governor.

High speed net ban to continue
Ignoring demands from all corners to restore 4G internet speed to facilitate communication between doctors and student-teachers in view of Covid-19 scare, the Jammu and Kashmir government decided against it extended 2G mobile services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp