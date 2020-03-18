Kamal Nath government on appointment spree despite facing crisis

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A clutch of political appointments to constitutional posts by the embattled Kamal Nath government over last three days prompted the opposition BJP to raise the issue before Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Tuesday.

Led by Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava, ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state party chief VD Sharma, a BJP delegation met Tandon and questioned how can these appointments be made by a government which no longer enjoys majority in the Vidhan Sabha. “The two letters written by the Governor to the CM have proved that the government has lost majority, but is avoiding floor test by making excuses. While the government hasn’t held floor test as directed by the Governor, it is shamelessly making political appointments in the Governor’s name,” alleged Chouhan.

“How can a government make such crucial appointments, when it doesn’t hold majority in the Vidhan Sabha following the March 10 resignation by 22 Congress MLAs?” questioned Bhargava. “We demanded that the Governor nullifies these appointments. The Governor has promised us action om the matter,” said Sharma. It started with appointment of Congress leaders Ramu Tekam and Rashid Sohail Siddiqui as MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC) members on Sunday. On Monday, more such appointments, including Congress media in-charge Shobha Oza as State Women Commission chairperson, former MP Anand Ahirwar as State Commission for Scheduled Caste chairman and another Congress leader Abhay Tiwari as State Youth Commission chairman were made.

Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopiya was made chairman of OBC Commission on Tuesday. All these posts carry fixed three years term, and the incumbent cannot be changed even on change of regime in the state.BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal questioned, if the Kamal Nath government is so confident about having majority in the Vidhan Sabha why is it in such haste to make the appointments to key constitutional posts. But Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja countered the BJP allegations, saying all appointments were made in line with existing rules. “If the BJP thinks rules have been violated, then they should petition the court,” he told the media.

Speaker for safe return of 16 MLAs

Vidhan Sabha Speaker NP Prajapati in Bhopal wrote to Governor Lalji Tandon to take concrete steps for safe return of the 16 MLAs. “In accordance with House Conduct and Business rules of the Vidhan Sabha, all the 16 MLAs were directed to appear before me, but none of them turned up so far,” he

wrote.