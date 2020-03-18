STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh CM ignores Governor’s order second time 

Kamal Nath defers floor test saying matter is sub-judice, puts ball in Speaker’s court

Published: 18th March 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan (second from left), along with party leaders, submits a memorandum to Governor Lalji Tandon in Bhopal on Tuesday

BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan (second from left), along with party leaders, submits a memorandum to Governor Lalji Tandon in Bhopal on Tuesday. | pTI

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: For the second time on Tuesday, the Kamal Nath government ignored Governor Lalji Tandon’s order to hold floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly and put the matter in the court of Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati. In a two-page letter, Nath mentioned that in the backdrop of the trust vote being sub-judice before the Supreme Court, 16 Congress being held ‘captive’ by BJP in Bengaluru and information about BJP members having moved a no-confidence notice against the government, the Governor’s Monday evening letter was referred to the Speaker for action.

“Let our MLAs being held captive become free and breathe freely for 5-7 days at their homes so that they can then make decisions independently without any fear or favour,” Nath wrote. A complaint by brother of one of those MLAs — Manoj Chaudhary — fearing about the safety and security of the legislator was enclosed with the letter to bolster his point.

Nath contended he had proved his majority in the House through floor tests in multiple times in the past 15 months. “But still if the BJP feels that we don’t have the numbers in the House, they should bring a no-confidence motion. From what I’ve come to know, they have moved a no-confidence vote notice already, which is pending before the Speaker. The Speaker will decide over it in accordance with relevant rules and when time comes, it will be established that we still hold majority in the House.”

He also justified Vidhan Sabha adjournment till March 26 in the light of the corona outbreak. The CM, however, said he was sad over the Governor writing in the Monday evening letter “about me not following parliamentary practices and traditions. While being in politics since 40 years, I’ve always honoured all parliamentary and democratic practices and principles. But still if any of my actions have made you feel that I haven’t upheld parliamentary practices and traditions, I regret for it.”

On Monday, Tandon had issued a strongly worded letter asking Nath to hold floor test on Tuesday, failing which it would be understood that he had lost majority in the House. Meanwhile, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan again accused Nath of running away from proving majority on the floor of the House. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp