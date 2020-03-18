STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh crisis: Supreme Court begins hearing on BJP's plea regarding floor test

Hearing going on with war of words between Rohtahgi and Dushyant dave

Published: 18th March 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court has begun hearing petition filed by former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other party members seeking an immediate floor test after assembly proceedings were adjourned till March 26.

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to the Centre and the BJP-led Karnataka government to grant it access to its rebel MLAs allegedly being confined in Bengaluru. It also prayed its rebel MLAs be allowed to take part in the ongoing Budget session.

Here are the updates:

  • Supreme Court declines to entertain plea by the brother of rebel MP Congress MLA Manoj Choudhary. The Habeus Corpus plea sought his production. Asks the petitioner to go to the appropriate forum.

  • Hearing going on with war of words between Rohtahgi and Dushyant dave

  • Dave says the Speaker needs to examine if resignations by 16 rebel MLAs are voluntary and genuine

  • Dave says - It is not a question of the simple floor test. It is a question of destroying democracy using muscle and money power

  • Congress mukt Bharat is what PM says. But the court has to decide if this is the kind of democracy envisaged.

  • Now they will go to Rajasthan, hijack 20 MLAs and ask for floor test. Is this the kind of democracy we envisaged- Dave questions the bench while asking the case be referred to the constitution bench

MP crises Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh BJP
