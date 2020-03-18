STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP crisis: 'Probe needed on resignation letters of rebel MLAs,' Congress tells Supreme Court

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the Congress, said its rebel MLAs were taken away in chartered flights and are currently incommunicado in a resort arranged by the BJP.

Published: 18th March 2020

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a probe is needed on the resignation letters of its rebel MLAs submitted by BJP leaders to the Speaker of the state Assembly.

The Congress Party alleged before a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta that resignations of its rebel MLAs in Madhya Pradesh were extracted by force and coercion and they did not act as per their free will.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh crisis: Digvijay's detention in Bengaluru is 'Hitlershahi' by BJP, says Kamal Nath

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the Congress, said its rebel MLAs were taken away in chartered flights and are currently incommunicado in a resort arranged by the BJP.

Dave also said the Governor has no business to send messages at night asking the Chief Minister or Speaker to hold floor test.

"The Speaker is the ultimate master and the Madhya Pradesh Governor is overriding him," Dave said.

