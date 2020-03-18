STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Namaste karna': Kumaoni folk song on coronavirus goes viral

Published: 18th March 2020 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Thermal screening at Kapaleeswarar temple Mylapore ahead of coronavirus threat in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A song on coronavirus, released by a folk singer from Uttarakhand has gone viral on social media platforms.

Bhupendra Baseda, the singer who sang the song said, "I thought that song will be an effective way to generate awareness and ake people abide by the safety measures. I pray to God to bless us and request people to take every necessary precaution".

The song also takes a dig on China with lyrics stating that the virus is not going to last like Chinese products do not last long. 

The song, a mix of Kumaoni and Hindi appeals people to abandon, handshakes and hugs and adapt Indian greeting style 'Namaste'

Baseda, when recorded the song on Tuesday never expected to become the song hit. Over 10,000 views have been recorded on YouTube while the link is being shared on other social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Tiktok and others. 

The folk singer and a father of two lauded state and centers initiative to control the outbreak and provide medical assistance to those who are infected. 

"My prayers for those who lost their lives and I expect now that the world has come together, the matter will be dealt with soon," quipped Bhaseda. 
 

