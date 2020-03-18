STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NC chief Farooq Abdullah visits detained Mehbooba's residence in Srinagar

Abdullah drove to 'Fairview' residence of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, where he met her mother Gulshan Ara and daughter Iltija Mufti.

Published: 18th March 2020 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: In a goodwill gesture, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday met Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti and her family and spent nearly an hour with them.

The meeting comes two days after he had asked all political parties of Jammu and Kashmir to jointly appeal to the Centre to bring back all detainees lodged outside the Union Territory.

The 82-year-old Abdullah drove to 'Fairview' residence of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, where he met her mother Gulshan Ara and daughter Iltija Mufti.

"It was a nice gesture from such a senior leader of the state to have spent time with us," Iltija Mufti told PTI.

This was termed by the leaders of both sides as a courtesy call to the residence of Mehbooba Mufti, the arch political rival, who is presently under detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Abdullah, a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister himself, was released on Friday after his PSA was revoked while his son and former chief minister Omar Abdullah continues to be under PSA detention since August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into union territories.

After his release, Abdullah had visited the graveyard of his father and NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Adullah, and also visited his detained son on March 14 for the first time in the past seven months.

On Sunday, Abdullah in his first statement after his release, asked all political parties of Jammu and Kashmir to jointly appeal to the Centre to bring back all detainees lodged outside the union territory on "humanitarian" grounds.

The NC chief said while he advocated for a "free and frank exchange" of political views in order to take stock of the "momentous changes" that Jammu and Kashmir has seen since August 5, "we are still some way away from an environment where such political discourse will be possible.

This is especially so considering the number of people detained in August last year who remain in jails outside J-K".

He had said, "We allow politics to divide us, I appeal to all political leaders in the state to unite behind the call to the Union government to bring back all detainees from Jammu and Kashmir from prisons outside the Union territory pending their release."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farooq abdullah Mehbooba Mufti
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp