Social media posts cited to justify Omar’s detention not made by him: Sister Sara

NEW DELHI: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah sister, Sara Abdullah Pilot on Tuesday filed her response to the government on her brother’s detention under the Public Safety Act. It pointed out that the Centre has made some very basic mistakes including relying on social media posts that aren’t his.

“On scrutiny of the verified Facebook account of the detenu, the deponent was shocked to discover that the said social media post that have been purportedly attributed to the detenu and have been maliciously used against him were not even made by the detenu through his verified Facebook account,” the affidavit states. “None of the offending posts were made from Abdullah’s verified Facebook account,” Pilot reiterates adding that In some cases, the URLs provided were also broken. A link is provided to a profile that apparently belongs to Abdullah, but it is found that the said URL is non-existent and that no page is hosted on the said URLs.

On Abdullah’s verified social media accounts, Pilot argues, there is ample proof that he asked people to stay calm and maintain peace. She has also pointed questioned the administration’s argument that public order in Jammu and Kashmir had to be seen in the context of its geographical proximity to the “Islamic Republic of Pakistan”. This logic, she said, should then also apply to Gujarat, Punjab and Rajasthan.