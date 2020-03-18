Trinamool's Rajya Sabha leader goes on home quarantine, says other party MPs may follow suit

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said on Wednesday that he has gone on home quarantine in wake of the coronavirus pandemic and would not take part in the rest of the Budget Session.

A few other Trinamool Congress MPs are also likely to follow suit, Roy, the party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, told PTI.

"I have written a letter to the chairman of the Rajya Sabha where I have said that to avoid large gathering, I have decided to go on self-quarantine," he said.

In the letter, he said that "in view of such unprecedented alarming situation which is fast deteriorating, I have decided to remain in self-quarantine at home for the remaining part of the ongoing Budget Session.

Hence, I request for grant of leave accordingly".