Two more coronavirus cases in Ladakh, tally rises to eight

Both the COVID-19 positive patients are the relatives of people who were previously tested positive for the disease.

Published: 18th March 2020 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

For representation purposes (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LEH: Two more people on Wednesday were tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the cases of the deadly virus in the Union Territory to eight.

Earlier today, a 34-year-old Army officer in Leh was also tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first case for armed forces.

Speaking to reporters, Rigzin Sampheal, Commissioner Secretary of Ladakh said, "We have received the result of 34 reports of which two people have tested positive for COVID-19. These persons are the relatives of people who were previously reported positive and were kept under quarantine in heart foundation."

COVID-19 LIVE | Lucknow doctor tests positive as India tally rise to 144, Goa reports first case

"Both the persons have been transferred in the isolation ward," he added.

He said the district administration of Leh and Kargil will decide on imposing Section 144 of CrPC to limit the crowd.

"District administration of Leh and Kargil will make a decision on Section 144 of CrPC in order to limit the crowd," he said.

Sampheal said, "A total of 34 sample reports have been received and the result of 70 samples are awaited."

A total of 147 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

