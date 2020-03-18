STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand bans reservation in promotion for govt services

More than 1.5 lakh general-OBC employees had gone on indefinite strike while 30000 SC/ST also went on strike demanding implementation of reservation in promotion.

Published: 18th March 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Qouta, reservation

Image for representational purposes.

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state government on Wednesday decided to implement 2012 government order which bans reservation in promotion in state government services. 

Uttarakhand General-OBC employee association welcomed the move. Deepak Joshi, the president of the association said, "We welcome the government decision. This is respecting the honourable, court, law and what is right."

More than 1.5 lakh general-OBC employees had gone on indefinite strike while 30000 SC/ST also went on strike demanding implementation of reservation in promotion.

The members of SC/ST employee association refused to comment and stated that they are mulling next course of action.

A government order was issued on Wednesday quoting Supreme Court order of February 7, 2020 which set aside Uttarakhand high court's order of November 15, 2019 to collate data of SC/ST employees in the state government services and then "consider whether or not it should provide reservation in promotion in their favour".

Uttarakhand state government in 2012 decided to fill up state government posts without providing reservation in promotion after which the decision was challenged in Uttarakhand high court. 

The HC, last year, declared state government's decision illegal following which the HC decision was challenged in the SC. 

The apex in February 2020 subverted the HC order. The SC stated that the government "is not bound to make reservations" and that there is "no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions". 

"It is settled law the state cannot be directed to provide reservations for appointment in public posts. Similarly, state is not bound to make reservation for SCs/STs in matters of promotions," the court said. 

TIMELINE

On July 10, 2012, Uttarakhand high court while hearing a case of Vinod Prakash Nautiyal vs State of Uttarakhand banned reservation in promotion.

On September 5, 2012, Uttarakhand state government issued order banning reservation in promotion.

On April 1, 2019, Uttarakhand high court nullified state government order of banning the reservation in promotion.

In May 2019, a review petition was filed in Uttarakhand high court.

On September 11, 2019, Uttarakhand government put hold on promotions in all state government departments.

In November 2019, Uttarakhand high court subverted it's own order and directed the state government to collate data of SC employees in state government departments.

In November 2019, Uttarakhand state government and an organization of general and OBC employees filed special leave petition in Supreme Court.

On February 7, 2020 the SC directed that state government cannot be directed to provide reservation in promotion. 

On March 18, Uttarakhand government implements government order dated September 5, 2012 which bans reservation in promotion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SC/ST act Supreme Court
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp