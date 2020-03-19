STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2 planes bring 400-plus Indians from Malaysia 

Over 400 Indians stranded in Malaysia left for Delhi and Vizag in two special flights on Wednesday, the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur said.

Published: 19th March 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 400 Indians stranded in Malaysia left for Delhi and Vizag in two special flights on Wednesday, the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur said. “Thanks @AirAsia for flying out 405 stranded Indians transiting thru KLIA in Spl flights to Delhi and Vizag today. Kudos to @hcikl officials for working tirelessly since yesterday to make it happen,” the high commission in Malaysia tweeted.

On Monday, India had prohibited the entry of passengers arriving from/transiting through Afghanistan, Malaysia and the Philippines amid growing cases of the deadly coronavirus in the country. The advisory came into effect at 3 pm on March 18. Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar acknowledged the troubles that the stranded passengers were facing.

“Appreciate the difficult situation of Indian students and other passengers waiting in transit at Kuala Lumpur airport. We have now approved @AirAsia flights for you to Delhi and Vizag. These are tough times and you should understand the precautions. Please contact the airline,” he tweeted. Meanwhile, 185 Indian pilgrims who were stranded in Jeddah also returned to Mumbai in a special IndiGo flight. “With departure of 185 pilgrims 4m Jeddah to Mumbai thru a special Indigo aircraft, the final phase of evacuation of 3035 Indian Umrah pilgrims culminated today.

Thanks all airlines & Saudi govt. Special thanks to MoCA for their timely support (sic),” the Indian Consul General in Jeddah tweeted. The plane for Vizag landed later and its passengers have been told to stay at home for 28 days.Meanwhile, hundreds of distressed Indian students, stuck in the Philippines, are seeking help through video messages as they are unable to fly back home due to the travel restrictions imposed by India to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, according to friends and relatives of these students.

Praise for patience
Jaishankar also appreciated the patience shown in ‘tough times’ by Indians who were caught back in Malyasia

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malaysia Indians coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp