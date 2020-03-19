STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

23-year-old woman tests positive, first coronavirus case in Chandigarh

The administration had already ordered the closure of cinemas, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, pubs, spa centres and coaching centres till March 31.

Published: 19th March 2020 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 23-year-old woman, who returned from London, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the first confirmed case of the deadly infection in the Union territory, an official said on Thursday.

The sample of the woman, a resident of Sector 21, was tested at the testing centre at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the official said.

"The sample of the woman, who returned from London, has come positive," PGIMER Director Jagat Ram told PTI.

Ram, however, said she was admitted to a local hospital here and her condition was stable, adding that it was the first confirmed COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) case in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, the administration has suspended the public dealing at the UT Secretariat as a precautionary measure against the new coronavirus pandemic.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

The visit of common people to the offices during the usual visiting hours from noon-1 pm is kept in abeyance.

Departments have also been advised to dispose of public work quickly so that they may not be forced to visit offices, according to the order.

All the staff in the departments or offices will be subjected to thermal scanning to diagnose any symptoms of the virus.

They have been advised not to convene meetings unless they are urgent, the order said.

The administration had already ordered the closure of cinemas, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, pubs, spa centres and coaching centres till March 31.

It has also ordered the closure of famous Rock Garden as a precautionary measure in the wake of the coronavirus threat.

The novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 169 on Thursday after 18 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The cases include 25 foreign nationals -- 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each from Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus Chandigarh COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp