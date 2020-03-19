STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Activist Akhil Gogoi worried as government digging old cases against him

Activist Akhil Gogoi. (Photo| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Re-arrested moments after being granted bail, Assam RTI activist Akhil Gogoi was taken to Upper Assam’s Sivasagar on Thursday morning.

A team of Sivasagar Police left Guwahati at around 5:30 am after taking Gogoi into their custody. He was lodged at the Central Jail. He will be in the custody of Sivasagar police for four days.

On December 12, 2019, a case against Gogoi, who is also a leader of peasants’ body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), was registered in connection with an “illegal assembly” of people in Sivasagar.

Gogoi’s lawyer said the activist was worried as the police were digging the old cases against him.

“He is worried. He wants a list of the cases registered against him across districts,” the legal counsel said.

Some cases were registered against Gogoi in the wake of the violent incidents against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in December last year. In one such case registered in Jorhat, he was arrested by the police. Later, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took his custody for his alleged linkage with the CPI (Maoist).

He was granted bail on Tuesday by a special court of the NIA in Guwahati after the probe agency had failed to file a chargesheet against him within the specified 90 days’ time.

The KMSS alleged that the BJP-led Assam government was hounding the activist as part of a conspiracy. Gogoi is a strong critic of the CAA and had mobilized public opinions against it.

