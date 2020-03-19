Coronavirus impact: ICSE board exams for classes 10, 12 postponed till March 31
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said the exams have been postponed till March 31.
Published: 19th March 2020 11:59 AM | Last Updated: 19th March 2020 11:59 AM
NEW DELHI: The ICSE board on Thursday postponed class 10 and 12 examinations due to the novel coronavirus threat, officials said.
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) postpones class 10th and 12th exams in view of #Coronavirus. Revised dates to be announced later. pic.twitter.com/sRruEUlB6S— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020
On Wednesday, he had said the exams will be conducted as per the schedule after the CBSE announced it has postponed exams till March 31.