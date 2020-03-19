Coronavirus suspects in home quarantine to wear wrist bands, says Gujarat government

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: The Gujarat government said on Thursday that those undergoing 14-day home quarantine for suspected coronavirus infection will have to wear a coloured wrist band.

The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in the Assembly here.

Patel, who handles the Health portfolio, said this was necessary to stop such persons from violating home isolation norms and going out which can be harmful for others.

"In some states such persons are stamped on their hands," he said, referring to the practice in Maharashtra.

"On the same lines, we have decided to put coloured bands on the wrists of suspected patients who are under 14-day home quarantine upon return from abroad," Patel told the Assembly during a discussion on the coronavirus.

"People can report to the authorities if they spot anybody with this band on the wrist in public," he added.

All international travelers arriving at Ahmedabad and Surat airports are being screened for the virus infection, the deputy CM further said.

"Passengers who have no symptoms are allowed to go home. Those having cough or fever are kept under observation for 24 hours. If the person doesn't show any specific symptoms of coronavirus, he is sent home and asked not to go out for 14 days. Doctors visit such persons regularly during home quarantine period," Patel added.

So far Gujarat has not reported any coronavirus patients.