STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus suspects in home quarantine to wear wrist bands, says Gujarat government

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said this was necessary to stop such persons from violating home isolation norms and going out which can be harmful for others.

Published: 19th March 2020 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (Photo | Karthik Alagu, EPS)

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: The Gujarat government said on Thursday that those undergoing 14-day home quarantine for suspected coronavirus infection will have to wear a coloured wrist band.

The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in the Assembly here.

Patel, who handles the Health portfolio, said this was necessary to stop such persons from violating home isolation norms and going out which can be harmful for others.

"In some states such persons are stamped on their hands," he said, referring to the practice in Maharashtra.

"On the same lines, we have decided to put coloured bands on the wrists of suspected patients who are under 14-day home quarantine upon return from abroad," Patel told the Assembly during a discussion on the coronavirus.

"People can report to the authorities if they spot anybody with this band on the wrist in public," he added.

All international travelers arriving at Ahmedabad and Surat airports are being screened for the virus infection, the deputy CM further said.

"Passengers who have no symptoms are allowed to go home. Those having cough or fever are kept under observation for 24 hours. If the person doesn't show any specific symptoms of coronavirus, he is sent home and asked not to go out for 14 days. Doctors visit such persons regularly during home quarantine period," Patel added.

So far Gujarat has not reported any coronavirus patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp