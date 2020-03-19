STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Railways withdraw concessional tickets to avoid rush

Concessional booking of all tickets except patients, students and 'Divyangjan' category for unreserved and reserved segment are being suspended from the March 20 till further advisory.

Published: 19th March 2020 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

A passenger wearing a protective mask sits inside a train in Solapur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: After increasing the prices of platform tickets, the Indian Railways on Thursday withdrew most concessional ticket facilities in trains as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda said that to discourage unnecessary travel and to prevent the vulnerable category of senior citizens from undertaking needless travels, concessional booking of all tickets except patients, students and 'Divyangjan' category for unreserved and reserved segment are being suspended from the March 20 till further advisory.

He said that railways has also facilitated return of students stranded in the northern part of the country due to sudden closure of educational institutions to their homes in southern, northeastern and eastern regions of India. Chanda said that as a precautionary measure and to discourage non-essential travel and overcrowding of trains, so far total 155 pairs of low occupancy trains are cancelled up to March 31.

"Trains are cancelled keeping in view the availability of alternate trains for passengers and ensuring that no passenger shall remain stranded. Full refund is being given to all the passengers whose train has been cancelled," the CPRO said.

To avoid unnecessary gatherings in the railway platforms, the Railway Board has earlier ordered raising of platform ticket prices to Rs 30 to 50 from the existing Rs 10 at important stations which deal with a large rush of passengers or visitors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
concessional tickets coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp