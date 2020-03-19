COVID-19: UGC tells universities to postpone exams, suspend evaluation work

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the light of COVID-19, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all universities to reschedule the ongoing university examinations. The directive comes in the wake of the communication received from the secretary, Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resources Development.

As per the UGC communication, all ongoing university examinations are to be rescheduled after March 31. Even the evaluation work has to be rescheduled after March 31. Also, all educational institutions are to maintain regular communication with the students and teachers through electronic means and keep them fully informed, said the communication. According to UGC, this is to prevent any anxiety amongst the students, teachers and parents.

"All educational institutions are to notify helpline numbers/emails which the students can access for their queries. Besides, this the universities and colleges are to advise the students, parents, teachers and staff not to panic and take preventive and precautionary measures to combat COVID-19," said the UGC communique.