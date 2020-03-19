STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure safety of medical staff, govt tells CAPFs

Published: 19th March 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers spray disinfectant as a precautionary measure against coronavirus COVID-19 in Srinagar Tuesday March 17 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday asked paramilitary forces to get into ‘battle mode’ to combat COVID-19, asking them to postpone administration works by medical staff in view of the demand placed on their time and effort. Stating that healthcare staff is at “maximum risk” and is likely to become “overburdened” in coming days, the home ministry has asked CAPFs to ensure safety of medical staff. 

Describing the next three weeks as extremely crucial, the Ministry of Home Affairs asked CAPFs to leave no scope in battling the outbreak, saying lack of caution by even one personnel could be alarming.
Apprehending that security of medical staff may be compromised due to difficult circumstances, the ministry said, “If and when the healthcare staff falls sick, the healthcare system is likely to be burdened.

They are prone to be anxious, worried, irritable and even angry and may even be attacked by the public when resources are limited…security for staff will have to be ensured.” In the detailed guidelines issued to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the MHA announced that all “non-emergency leaves” of CAPFs may be cancelled to “cut down travel risk”. The guidelines — on the role and responsibilities of CAPFs — also asked CAPFs to not forward any unscientific, unsubstantiated messages on social media. The forces were also told to plan and arrange for “emergency budget” for protective equipment and disinfection material for all staff, especially medical staff and workers. 

