Goa shuts malls, pubs, weekly markets till March 31

By IANS

PANAJI: The Goa government on Thursday ordered a further clampdown on public spaces by directing the closure of pubs, malls, weekly markets and coaching classes till March 31.

An order issued by the Director of state Health Services, Jose A.O. D'Sa, said on Thursday that the closure orders would come into effect from the midnight of March 20 and would be valid until March 31.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had directed the closure of all educational institutions, night clubs, casinos, swiming pools and spas in view of the coronavirus pandemic.