Kodagu resident who returned from Saudi Arabia test positive for Coronavirus

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A resident of Kodagu district, who returned from Saudi Arabia recently, has been tested positive for COVID-19. The resident had been admitted to an isolation ward in Madikeri District Hospital and was considered a suspected case of Coronavirus. However, test results were received on Thursday morning and has been confirmed positive of COVID-15.

Meanwhile, three other residents are admitted at the isolated ward in Madikeri District Hospital and their test results are awaited.

One resident, who was admitted in an isolation ward has been shifted out of the ward and has been home quarantined after his test results were reported negative. A total of 161 people have been home quarantined across Kodagu and all these residents have returned to the district from foreign countries.

Further, district administration has ordered screening process of commuters flowing into the district via Kerala. While DC has ordered stringent screening process across Kodagu-Kerala border villages, residents opined that the screening process is not carried out properly.

“Only two ASHA workers are working from morning till 6 pm in the evening. They do not possess the necessary medical equipment. While district administration claims to have installed screening process 24X 7, this is not functional. A massive board hangs claiming to carry out a screening process of chicken and other poultry materials being transferred to the district from Kerala following a threat from bird flu. But not a single veterinary staff is placed across the border villages,” shares Sudheer, a resident of Karike village.