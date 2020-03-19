STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP crisis: Convene special session, conclude floor test on March 20 by 5 pm, SC tells Speaker

The court also ordered video recording and possible live streaming of the Assembly proceedings when the Kamal Nath-led Congress government would undertake the floor test.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo | PTI)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati to convene a special session on March 20 for conducting the floor test which must conclude by 5 pm.

After a day-long hearing, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta said that voting will be by show of hands and if possible should be videographed.

“In the submissions extending over two days we have heard the senior counsels. Congress has assailed the communication of the Governor to order a floor test while the other side has supported it. The state of uncertainty in the state of MP must be resolved by ordering floor test as per the precedent,” the court-ordered.

The court also asked Karnataka DGP to provide security to rebel 16 MLAs who want to participate in the floor test tomorrow.

Representing BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Mukul Rohatgi told the bench that, “The Congress has been giving false information to the court.”

At this, Justice Chandrachud said, “Can the Governor assume they have resigned and direct for a floor test? Is it within the power of a Governor to act on the basis of this presumption?”

Rohatgi also told the bench that whether the Speaker accepts the resignation or not, these MLAs do not want to join their club and said, “Powers of a Governor isn't subject to whether the house is in session or not. We did not move a no-confidence motion since voting is preceded by a discussion and it can take two weeks.”

“Everyday is important, invitation to horse-trading. Every minute that this government that is there is unconstitutional. Have you heard of a CM making 3 new districts heads when the matter is pending before this court? All kinds of appointments are being made. There must be an immediate floor test,” Rohatgi added.

  • Suresh
    Write now the priority for this government is To snatch power in MP increase the excise duty on petroleum products Appoint Gogoi to Rajya Sabha and not protect people from the deadly virus
    1 day ago reply
