Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court dismisses curative petition of Pawan

Justice Brijesh Sethi had observed that "there are no grounds to interfere in the detailed and reasoned order dated March 17, 2020, passed by the trial court."

Published: 19th March 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

One of the death row convicts in Nirbhaya rape and murder case, Pawan Gupta

By IANS

MEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the curative petition preferred by Pawan Gupta, one of the four convicts awarded the death sentence in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

"We have gone through the curative petition and the relevant documents, In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this court in Rupa Ashok Hurra vs Ashok Hurra and Another... Hence, the curative petition is dismissed," the brief order of the Supreme Court read.

The Delhi High Court had on Wednesday dismissed an application filed by another death row convict Mukesh Singh to challenge a trial court order rejecting his plea for stay on his execution on the ground that he was not present in Delhi on December 16, 2012, the night of the crime. Justice Brijesh Sethi had observed that "there are no grounds to interfere in the detailed and reasoned order dated March 17, 2020, passed by the trial court."

Fresh warrants for the hanging of four convicts -- Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma, and Akshay Kumar -- in Tihar Central Jail have been issued by a Delhi court. They are scheduled to be hanged at 5.30am on March 20.

