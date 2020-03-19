STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nirbhaya convicts set for gallows as Delhi HC rejects plea in midnight hearing

The plea was mentioned before the registry officials who put it up before the Chief Justice of the High Court, who marked it to the bench headed by Justice Manmohan.

Published: 19th March 2020 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday upheld the death warrants issued by a lower court scheduling the hanging of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case at 5.30 a.m. on Friday.

Dismissing the plea filed by the convicts through advocate A.P. Singh, a division bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjiv Narula said: "Writ petition bereft of merits, dismissed."

During the course of hearing, Singh argued that the number of petitions have been filed by the convicts and are pending as of date.

He further submitted that if the death warrant is executed, the said proceedings including the divorce petition filed by the wife of Akshay, one of the four convicts, as well as the petition filed by another convict, Pawan Gupta before the National Human Right Commission and his criminal complaint will remain pending.

The advocate also argued that journalist Ajit Anjum had revealed that Nirbhaya's friend, and the case's star witness had taken a lot of money to frame the accused. He also cited a Tihar jail official's book "Black Warrant" to claim there has been miscarriage of justice in regards to his clients.

Singh also argued that Pawan Gupta was a juvenile, citing the school leaving certificate.

Senior standing counsel Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi Police, argued that the plea of juvenility has been rejected by the trial court, the HC and the SC.

Mehra also contends that the allegation of one of the appellants sustaining injury during his stay in the jail has been rejected by the SC by the order dated March 19, 2020.

He also contended that the statement of journalist or the former jail official cannot be considered in the present petition as firstly, no such foundation has been made in the petition.

Shams Khwaja, another counsel for the convicts, argued state that the President has acted with prejudice as he has publicly stated his sentiments on death row convicts of sexual assault.

While passing the order, the court observed that as far as plea of juvenility dismissed by the three convicts, it can't be raised at this stage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirbhaya case convicts Nirbhaya case Nirbhaya case convicts hanging
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp