STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi calls for Janata Curfew, urges people to stay indoors

PM called for 'Janta curfew' on March 22 from 7 am-9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of house.

Published: 19th March 2020 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Urging Indians to hope for the best but be prepared for the worst, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked people to observe a Janata curfew (people’s curfew) on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm to facilitate community-based preventive measures against novel coronavirus. Taking note of the economy hit by the pandemic, Modi informed the nation that he has constituted a COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take steps to mitigate the negative impact of the coronavirus. 

In his 30-minute address to the nation, Modi recalled the blackouts, including drills in times of wars, while urging everyone to take part in the proposed curfew, which he said would be “by the people, for the people”. “On March 22, no one should come out of their homes except those engaged in essential services. People have to exercise the self restraint in the national interest to prepare for the forthcoming challenges due to the pandemic,” the PM said. He also exhorted civil organisations to prepare people for the curfew, while asking citizens to connect with 10 new persons to sensitise them about COVID-19. 

The PM stressed that people shouldn’t be complacent since the pandemic struck developed nations, and some of them reported sudden spikes in cases after certain stages. Modi also appealed people to remain humane towards service providers and urged companies not to cut employees’ salaries if they don’t report for work in the coming weeks. “The global pandemic has badly affected the economy also.

Therefore, a COVID-19 Economic Task Force headed by the Finance Minister has been constituted to engage with the stakeholders to take decisions on steps to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the economy,” said Modi, noting that the outbreak has affected the middle class, low income group and the poor. 

Economic task force to assess impact
■  The PM assured people that the supply of essential items, including food grains and medicines, would not be disrupted
■  In these trying times, companies should not cut salaries of staff who are unable to report for work due to the pandemic

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Janta curfew Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak PM Modi COVID-19 Narendra Modi
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp