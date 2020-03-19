STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shia sect in India cancels Friday prayers amid rising COVID-19 cases

India saw 25 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Three people have died in India -- one each in Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Published: 19th March 2020 04:41 PM

Namaz

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Shia sect of Muslims have cancelled their Friday prayers tomorrow as per the advice of the Marja who is considered the supreme leader of the community authorised to issue fatwas.

This is according to the fatwa issued jointly by many Marjas.

The Shia Imam of Mawani Malad, Maulana Ashraf Imam, speaking to IANS said that "this is for the whole country as the coronavirus is spreading"

"This is as per advice of the health ministry and the Marja has also advised to avoid gathering ,so we have cancelled Friday prayers tomorrow.

Countries across the globe have pushed for more drastic measures to contain the pandemic that has now surpassed over 2,00,000 cases with over 8,000 fatalities.

The deadly virus originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year.

The Centre has so far evacuated hundreds of stranded Indians from China, Italy and other affected countries.

