Soldiers screened twice a day, says Army after jawan tests positive for coronavirus

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Army has asked all its units and formations to screen all 1.2 million soldiers twice every day in order to shield them from corona risk. It has also advised all officers and jawans to keep away from the large gatherings.

All troops will be screened during morning PT/parade/roll call by the medical officers, assistants and nursing assistants, says the advisory sent to all military stations. Those found with complaints or symptoms of cough, cold or fever will be referred to the nearest military hospital,. The announcement came after a 34-year-soldier in Leh was confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Aiming to keep ‘Optimal Medical Preparedness’, Core Working Groups have been formed under senior officers and advisory has been issued to all the military stations under the six operational commands. The troops have been asked to postpone all non-essential mass gatherings like festivals and welfare activities till situation improves. They have also been advised to avoid visiting crowded places like malls etc.

To deal with any eventuality, the Army has asked all military hospitals to establish isolation wards with adequate facilities, including separate OPDs for screening of suspects. Every medical unit has to ensure it has adequate equipment and medical store and be ready with crisis expansion beds, if required. Hospitals have been authorised to utilise emergency procurement powers to maintain availability of the medical equipment and expendables.