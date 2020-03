'Spend 15 minutes in sunlight': Mos Health Ashwini Choubey's unscientific advise on COVID-19

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey has claimed that sunlight kills coronavirus and if a COVID-19 positive person sits for just 10-15 minutes in the sun, he or she will be cured.

"People should spend at least 10-15 minutes in the sunlight. The sunlight provides Vitamin D and also improves immunity. Sunlight will also kill such viruses (coronavirus)," said Choubey while talking to reporters outside Parliament.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 180 in India, including 25 foreign nationals.

So far, three persons have died due to the infection in the country.