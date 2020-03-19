Strict action against those trying to change character of JNU: Ramesh Pokhriyal in Rajya Sabha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre will take stringent action against those trying to change the basic character of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in Rajya Sabha.

The mandate of the JNU is research.

The JNU's basic character which existed earlier will continue to remain, he said during the Question Hour in the Upper House.

"Those who change the character of the university, we will take stringent action against them. The government will not shy away from that," Nishank said.

He was responding to a query whether the government will sack the current vice-chancellor in connection with recent protest in the campus over the issue of fee hike.

On removal of deprivation points in JNU, the Minister said, "I totally refute what member has said."

JNU has informed that it is providing the benefit of deprivation points in all other courses of the university except M Phil, Ph D, MBA and Dual Degree (B Tech and MS/M.Tech), he said.

The university has adopted UGC regulations 2016 (M Phil, Ph D Regulation 2016) with the approval of statutory bodies of the university.

"Further, Delhi High Court has directed JNU to follow UGC Regulations in toto. The benefit of deprivation points is extended to students of deprived/backward areas irrespective of their income groups," he added.

Deprivation points are not based on household income, the Minister said, adding it is done based on the 2011 census considering economic issues.

The number of students from rural areas in research degrees in 2016 was 48.3 per cent, which increased to 51.42 per cent in 2019, he added.