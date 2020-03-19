STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Villagers in Chhattisgarh without electricity connection keep receiving bills

Villagers here live in mud houses and cook in dark. They said that despite of repeated complaints to the authorities nothing has been done to resolve their grievances.

Published: 19th March 2020 04:04 PM

electricity, bulb

For representational purposes

By ANI

KORIYA: Residents of Paradol village in Chhattisgrah complaint that they are receiving electricity bills every month even as the village doesn't have a power supply.

"There is no electricity supply but every month we receive bills. We complaint several times but to no avail," said a villager.

Paradol village is located in Manendragarh Tehsil of Koriya district in Chhattisgarh.

Notaby, with an aim to provide last mile electrical connectivity and ensure electrification of all the willing rural and urban households, the Prime Minister had launched Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana, also known as Saubhagya Scheme in September 2017.

The funds are provided largely by the central government to all the States and Union Territories.

TAGS
Electricity electricity bill Chhattisgarh village
Comments(1)

  • R RAMACHANDRAN RAJAGOPAL
    By this news without implementing the scheme concocted that scheme was implemented
    1 day ago reply
