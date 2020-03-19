STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work from home for B and C employees, staggered office timings announced by Centre

The Ministry has further ordered working hours of all employees who are attending office to be "staggered" by forming three groups which enter and leave office at different times.

Published: 19th March 2020 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Computer

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Thursday issued guidelines recommending work from home facilities to be given to Group B and C employees of the central government.

"Heads of Department (HoDs) may ensure that 50 per cent of Group B and C employees are required to attend office every day, and the remaining 50 per cent staff should be instructed to work from home. All HoDs are advised to draft a weekly roster of duty for Group B and C staff and ask them to attend office on alternate weeks," the Ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry has further ordered working hours of all employees who are attending office to be "staggered" by forming three groups which enter and leave office at different times.

The orders which are applicable with immediate effect will remain in force till April 4, 2020.

It has also asked for similar instructions to be issued to "attached or subordinate offices and autonomous and statutory bodies".

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) and Department of Publis Enterprises (DPE) can issue similar instructions regarding financial institutions and public sector undertakings (PSUs), according to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions .

However, this will not apply to the offices engaged in essential services and those involved in taking measures to control coronavirus spread.

India reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 169 in the country on Thursday.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment.

No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 8 pm on Thursday over the situation due to coronavirus in the country.  

