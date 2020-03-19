Yogi government has not been able to fulfil even a single promise made to people: Akhilesh Yadav

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Claiming that the BJP government in the state has not been able to fulfil even a single promise made to the people of the state at the time of 2017 elections, Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav rejected all the claims made by CM Yogi Adityanath with regard to the development of the state during the last three years.

In an exclusive chat with TNIE, the SP chief said that governments publicized their achievements, they even had means for it and it was logical also but “the publicity should be of work genuinely done. Let the welfare schemes come on the ground. Then pat your back,” he advised UP CM Yogi Aditaynath.

“Whatever they had promised in their manifesto, they have not been able to fulfil a single promise. They have been making tall claiming about the projects they have hijacked from previous regimes. Like CM Yogi keeps on highlighting Ganga Expressway. Let me tell you, it was conceptualised by Mayawatiji,” said the SP chief. He added that BJP had no mention of expressways in its 2017 manifesto. “Then why are they building expressways. They should first focus on the promises they had made to the people,” he added.

Further elaborating on the issue, the SP chief claimed that many of the projects were ongoing. “Taking credit for them is not right. If I had inaugurated Yamuna Expressway built during Mayawati regime, I never claim that it was my project though I had inaugurated it,” Akhilesh clairfied.

He also expressed his chagrin over the BJP government’s claim of being a ‘nationalist’ government. “It means that leaders of other parties are not nationalist. Am I not a nationalist? I have studied in military school and many of my friends have sacrificed their life on border. Who can be a bigger nationalist than them?,” asks Akhilesh.

Questioning the government on the investment which it claims to have come to the state during the last three years, Akhilesh sought a district –wise data of the investment. “They conducted a huge investment summit in 2018 and claimed that MoUs worth over Rs 4.5 lakh crore were signed. What has actually come on the ground is yet to be seen,” he maintained.

“They have set a target of $ 1 trillion economy for the state. So, if they do not put the blame of economic slowdown in the state on Coronavirus now, they should enlighten the people of the state about the breakup of investment of private and public sectors during the last three years,” added the SP chief.

Even he sought to know from Yogi government as to how much would it invest to take the state economy touch $i trillion mark as only one budget was left before

2022 Assembly elections. “How much private investment has come to the state? If the investment has not come to the state so far, your (state government) claims about job creation are hollow,” he said.

The SP chief minces no words in taking on the government over farmers’ plight. He claims that framers are still committing suicides despite loan waiver and PM Samman Nidhi. “Their income is far from double as was promised by the BJP,” he says adding that the government has failed to create farmers fund worth Rs 30000 crore as per their promise.