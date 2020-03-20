STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
206 positive cases in India so far; 6700 people in contact are under surveillance: Health Ministry

Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry Luv Aggarwal emphasised that social distancing is primary to fight COVID-19.

Published: 20th March 2020 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Commuters wearing maks as measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus travel in a tram in Kolkata Friday March 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Health Ministry on Friday said that 206 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in India so far and more than 6,700 people who have come in contact with them are under surveillance.

He urged people to use the toll-free number 1075 for any query and said that the government is working on a preventive approach.

"The prime minister has called for Janta curfew. One day's cooperation will help break the chain of transmission," Aggarwal said.

He also said that there was no shortage of essential commodities to fight coronavirus.

Aggarwal said the Italian man who died in Jaipur on Friday will not be counted among those dead in India due to coronavirus and maintained that the death toll in the country is four.

Central teams have been sent to states for hand-holding them in strengthening their capacities in tackling coronavirus, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently holding a video conferencing with chief ministers on coronavirus.

