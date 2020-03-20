STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: Ajmer Dargah's spiritual head calls for putting off demonstrations in country

Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan said the Centre and the state government have shown sensitivity on the issue by taking several big decisions and issued guidelines.

Published: 20th March 2020 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Ajmer Sharif Dargah (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The spiritual head of Ajmer Sharif Dargah has appealed to people to be united and postpone sit-in demonstrations going on in the country to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

"Wherever sit-in demonstrations are going on in the country, postpone it for some time because at this time the country has to unite and fight a pandemic," the dargah's head Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan said in a statement on Friday.

He said the Centre and the state government have shown sensitivity on the issue by taking several big decisions and issued guidelines to prevent and protect our citizens from the virus.

These guidelines should be strictly followed so that everyone in our country can survive this pandemic, he said.

He said that every citizen of the country has to be protected from the virus.

People should rise above disputes and stop all forms of protests for some time to defeat the coronavirus and strengthen the country to save it from the pandemic.

He has urged the public to follow 10 points such as travelling less, cleaning, staying at home and not visiting public places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Ajmer Sharif Dargah Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp