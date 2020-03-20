STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: TMC's Rajya Sabha member in self-quarantine

Roy is the third Rajya Sabha member to go in self- quarantine after former Union minister Suresh Prabhu and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

Published: 20th March 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy

TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has decided to remain in self-quarantine due to rising cases of coronavirus and abstain from attending the ongoing Rajya Sabha session.

Roy informed Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu about his decision through a letter.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Roy has sought the permission of the House to remain absent till end of the current session.

The session is to end on April 3.

After laying of papers during Zero Hour, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu informed the House that Roy has sought permission of the House to remain absent for rest of this session.

"I have to inform members that a letter has been received from Sukhendu Sekhar Roy stating that in view of growing number of coronavirus-affected persons in the country, he has decided to remain in self-quarantine at home," Naidu said.

He has requested leave of absence from March 19 till the end of this session, the Chairman said.

Later, the House approved the request.

TAGS
coronavirus self quarantine Sukhendu Sekhar Roy TMC Rajya Sabha
