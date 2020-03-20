STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus pandemic: Uttarakhand bans entry of domestic as well as foreign tourists

The state government COVID-19 toll free helpline number 104 received a total of 856 calls till date.

Published: 20th March 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Family wearing masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

Family wearing masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state government on Friday banned entry of both domestic as well as foreign tourists to the state amidst COVID-19 outbreak as a precautionary move.

Nitesh Kumar Jha, state health secretary said, "Travels have been banned for all domestic and foreign tourists to Uttarakhand as a precautionary move to check the spread of Croronavirus until further orders."

The order dated March 20, 2020 stated, "In the context of Covid-19 outbreak, the State of Uttarakhand is taking all necessary and due precautions and issuing advisories to the public at large to avoid any non essential travel.

Keeping this in view, a need is being felt to restrict entry of tourists (both foreign and domestic) to prevent the spread of virus in the state. Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Uttarakhand Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 regulations 2020, under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, the entry of all tourists (both foreign and domestic) is hereby banned in the State of Uttarakhand until further orders."

ALSO READ: COVID-19 fear rife in Uttarakhand villages as people return from cities

Meanwhile, the state government COVID-19 toll free helpline number 104 received a total 856 calls till date.

A total of 19 samples were sent on Friday while the total number of samples sent to Dr Susheela Tiwari Government Medical College and Hospital stood at 114.

Out of these samples, 82 tested negative while 29 are still awaiting results. Three have already been tested positive and have been kept in isolation and in lock down at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun.

A total of 45,352 people have been screened for the infection at airports of Uttarakhand till date with 454 being kept under observation.

Total 434 people have completed 28-days of observation period while 413 remain home quarantined.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 COVID 19 outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp