STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: NRC defers issuing rejection slips to 19.6 lakh people left out of register

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission deferred the April 4 elections to the 40-seat Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 20th March 2020 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

NRC

Once people excluded from the NRC receive the rejection slips, they can challenge their exclusion in the various foreigners’ tribunals.. (Photo | AP)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The authorities of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Friday deferred the issuance of rejection slips to over 19.6 lakh people left out of the register.

The process of issuance of NRC rejection slips was scheduled to commence on Friday but deferred due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

“It has been deferred due to coronavirus. It will commence as and when the situation improves,” NRC state coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma told this newspaper.

If the process had begun, there would have been gatherings at NRC Seva Kendras as the people excluded would have visited the places to collect the rejection slips. The final list of the NRC was published on August 31 last year.

Once an individual receives the rejection slip, he or she will have to challenge his or her exclusion at a Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) within a window period of 120 days. Usually, the cases in the FTs need to be disposed of within six months. A person not getting relief at an FT can move the Gauhati High Court and then the Supreme Court. However, he or she may be arrested and sent to a detention camp right after the FT declares him or her a “foreigner”.

The process involving preparatory work to update the NRC of 1951 had begun in 2013 and the entire exercise was directly monitored by the SC.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission deferred the April 4 elections to the 40-seat Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are working on to minimise public gatherings. So, we have requested the Commission to postpone the BTC elections,” Assam’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told journalists on Friday afternoon. Two hours later, the Commission announced the deferment of the polls.

The BTC comes under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution where the governor is the ultimate authority. Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi too had suggested the postponement of the polls.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the state’s health department had on Thursday advised the government to defer the municipal and panchayat polls due in May.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRC Coronavirus Covid-19 Assam
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp