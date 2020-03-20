Dismantling elected governments a habit of the BJP: Gehlot on Kamal Nath's resignation

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said democracy was blatantly killed in Madhya Pradesh with the fall of the Kamal Nath-led state government there.

He said dismantling a democratically elected government for lust of power has become a habit of the BJP.

"What we have witnessed today in Madhya Pradesh is a blatant killing of democracy in broad daylight," he said in a statement.

His remarks came after Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath submitted his resignation to the Governor.

Nath's move came a day after the Supreme Court directed a floor test be conducted in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Friday to prove that the Congress government led by him enjoys a majority in the House following the resignation of 22 MLAs of his party.