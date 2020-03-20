STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First cases of coronavirus reported in Madhya Pradesh as four test positive in Jabalpur

While three of the four persons tested positive for COVID-19, had recently returned from Dubai, another person had returned from Germany.

Published: 20th March 2020 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

The two main strategies to prevent and contain Covid-19 infection are fairly simple

Representational image (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Four persons, including three members of a family have tested positive for the Coronavirus in Jabalpur town of Madhya Pradesh, a first in the state.

According to chief medical and health officer (CMHO) of Jabalpur district, Dr Manish Mishra, while three of the four persons tested positive for COVID-19, had recently returned from Dubai, another person had returned from Germany.

"All these four Coronavirus positive patients have been shifted to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur and are being treated as per existing treatment protocols. The contacts of these four patients are being traced and we hope to contain the infection of the virus in the district. Total 16 teams have been pressed into action for the purpose of containing the infection," Dr Mishra said.

Among the four patients, two are women, while one is a male student studying in Germany. All four are natives of Jabalpur only. All of them are aged below 45 years. Three members of a single family, including two women, who had gone a trip to Dubai have returned just two days back.

The confirmation of all four having tested for the Coronavirus was made following the positive test reports of their swab samples which was given by an ICMR lab on Friday.

